(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026 [Image 7 of 29]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Maj. Belinda Culley 

    United Nations Command

    The multinational augmentees participated in an orientation designed to provide crucial context for the mission. The orientation included a visit to the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjom, the only portion of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) where North and South Korean forces stand face-to-face.

    This was followed by a visit to the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul to learn more about the Korean War and UNC contributions. The UNC Deputy Commander (DCOM), Lieutenant General Scott Winter, and augmentees were welcomed by the Vice Chairman of the Republic of Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Lieutenant General Kwon, Dae-Won.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 21:36
    Photo ID: 9555854
    VIRIN: 260303-F-PA205-3089
    Resolution: 4377x6565
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026 [Image 29 of 29], by Maj. Belinda Culley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026
    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Multinational Forces Arrive for Exercise Freedom Shield 2026 - Reaffirming Commitment to Stability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United Nations Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery