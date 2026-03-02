Chief Master Sgt. Ronald J. Bobbitt, Senior Enlisted Leader for the 188th Force Support Squadron at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, has retired following a distinguished 37-year career in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard on March 8, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 17:06
|Photo ID:
|9555570
|VIRIN:
|260308-F-IN195-6600
|Resolution:
|3920x2800
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Bobbitt Retires [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ebbing ANGB Senior Enlisted Leader Retires After 37 Years of Service
No keywords found.