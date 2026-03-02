(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Bobbitt retires [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief Bobbitt retires

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Ronald J. Bobbitt, Senior Enlisted Leader for the 188th Force Support Squadron at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, has retired following a distinguished 37-year career in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard on March 8, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 17:06
    Photo ID: 9555569
    VIRIN: 260308-F-IN195-6483
    Resolution: 3920x2800
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Bobbitt retires [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Bobbitt retires
    Chief Bobbitt Retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ebbing ANGB Senior Enlisted Leader Retires After 37 Years of Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mission support group
    FSS
    188th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery