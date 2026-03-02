Ebbing ANGB Senior Enlisted Leader Retires After 37 Years of Service Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Chief Master Sgt. Ronald J. Bobbitt, Senior Enlisted Leader for the 188th Force Support Squadron at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, has retired following a distinguished 37-year career in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard on March 8, 2026.



Bobbitt enlisted in the United States Air Force on October 14, 1989, beginning his service as an Aircraft Structural Maintenance Repairman. He advanced through roles of increasing responsibility, including Superintendent of Force Development, NCOIC of Education and Training, NCOIC of Command Support Staff, and his foundational position in aircraft structural maintenance. His career included multiple deployments supporting contingency operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, where his expertise contributed significantly to mission success.



In his most recent assignment at the 188th Force Support Squadron, Bobbitt led and mentored the enlisted force, ensured mission readiness, and advised the commander on issues impacting the enlisted corps.



“My greatest achievement was not the rank I wore. It was the Airmen I had the privilege to lead,” said Bobbitt.



His service earned numerous awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Air and Space Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and the Air and Space Achievement Medal with four oak leaf clusters.



Maj. Alicia Doyel, commander of the 188th Force Support Squadron, praised Bobbitt's enduring influence.



“Chief Bobbitt has been this squadron’s biggest cheerleader and a steady leader for our Airmen,” said Doyel. “His impact will continue to be felt long after his retirement.”