HHD 301st Troop Command promotes commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Dallas Dodson, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, presides over his formation during his promotion ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags, in Nashville, Tenn., Mar. 8, 2026. Dodson took command of the unit in January 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Wright)