(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HHD 301st Troop Command promotes commander [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HHD 301st Troop Command promotes commander

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jordan Wright 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Leonard, commander of the 301st Troop Command, shares a speech honoring Capt. Dallas Dodson, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, during Dodson's promotion ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags, in Nashville, Tenn., Mar. 8, 2026. Dodson took command of the unit in January 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 15:30
    Photo ID: 9555383
    VIRIN: 260308-Z-BX522-1839
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHD 301st Troop Command promotes commander [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jordan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HHD 301st Troop Command promotes commander
    HHD 301st Troop Command promotes commander
    HHD 301st Troop Command promotes commander
    HHD 301st Troop Command promotes commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery