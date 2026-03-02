U.S. Army Capt. Dallas Dodson, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 301st Troop Command, receives his new rank from his spouse during his promotion ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters Hall of Flags, in Nashville, Tenn., Mar. 8, 2026. Dodson took command of the unit in January 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Wright)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2026 15:29
|Photo ID:
|9555379
|VIRIN:
|260308-Z-BX522-8607
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHD 301st Troop Command promotes commander [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jordan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.