2025 N. D. Air National Guard Outstanding Airmen

260307-Z-QX61-0100: North Dakota Air National Guard 2025 Outstanding Airman of the Year winner, Senior Airman Amaya Nauertz at the Fargo Air Museum , Fargo, N.D. on March 7, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Technical Sgt. Ellen Solberg)