2025 N.D. Outstanding Airmen of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260307-Z-QX61-1002: North Dakota Air National Guard 2025 Outstanding Airmen of the Year , Senior Master Sgt. Joe Solberg, First Sergeant of the Year at the Fargo Air Museum , Fargo, N.D. on March 7, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Technical Sgt. Ellen Solberg)