    50th JCTE Results [Image 8 of 22]

    50th JCTE Results

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    The culinary specialists from U.S. Army Reserves compete at the 50th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise which started Feb. 27 at MacLaughlin Fitness Center and continues until March 4. JCTE is about improving readiness of our armed forces. The competing military members hone their skills as culinary arts specialists and improve the quality of food services to their units, enabling them to better perform their duties at home and in a tactical environment. The exercise, administered by the Joint Culinary Training Center, is the largest American Culinary Federation-sanctioned competition in North America and showcased the talent of more than 140 military chefs from five military services around the globe and three international teams - France, United Kingdom, and Germany.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.08.2026 12:59
    Photo ID: 9555230
    VIRIN: 260306-A-ER536-1009
    Resolution: 4572x2637
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th JCTE Results [Image 22 of 22], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

