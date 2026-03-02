50th JCTE Results

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The culinary specialists from the U.S. Navy compete at the 50th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise which started Feb. 27 at MacLaughlin Fitness Center and continues until March 4. JCTE is about improving readiness of our armed forces. The competing military members hone their skills as culinary arts specialists and improve the quality of food services to their units, enabling them to better perform their duties at home and in a tactical environment. The exercise, administered by the Joint Culinary Training Center, is the largest American Culinary Federation-sanctioned competition in North America and showcased the talent of more than 140 military chefs from five military services around the globe and three international teams - France, United Kingdom, and Germany.