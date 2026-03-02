Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost is inducted to The Order of Saint Maurice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost, the Minnesota National Guard's senior enlisted leader, was inducted to The Order of Saint Maurice by Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reed, March 7, 2026, at the Cedar Street Armory in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The Order of Saint Maurice recognizes individual's who have demonstrated high standards of integrity, moral character and professional competence in Infantry Community. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Abbygail Heinen)