Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost, the Minnesota National Guard's senior enlisted leader, was inducted to The Order of Saint Maurice by Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reed, March 7, 2026, at the Cedar Street Armory in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The Order of Saint Maurice recognizes individual's who have demonstrated high standards of integrity, moral character and professional competence in Infantry Community. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Abbygail Heinen)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2026 15:17
|Photo ID:
|9554598
|VIRIN:
|260307-A-QH553-7599
|Resolution:
|7183x4789
|Size:
|9.25 MB
|Location:
|ST.PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost is inducted to The Order of Saint Maurice [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Abbygail Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.