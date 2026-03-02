(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost is inducted to The Order of Saint Maurice

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost is inducted to The Order of Saint Maurice

    ST.PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Abbygail Heinen 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost, the Minnesota National Guard's senior enlisted leader, was inducted to The Order of Saint Maurice by Sgt. Maj. Christopher Reed, March 7, 2026, at the Cedar Street Armory in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The Order of Saint Maurice recognizes individual's who have demonstrated high standards of integrity, moral character and professional competence in Infantry Community. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Abbygail Heinen)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.07.2026 15:17
    Photo ID: 9554601
    VIRIN: 260307-A-QH553-7241
    Resolution: 4952x3537
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: ST.PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost is inducted to The Order of Saint Maurice [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Abbygail Heinen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard
    Order of St.Maurice

