Paraguayan President visits SOUTHCOM

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña and Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), render honors at the SOUTHCOM headquarters in Doral, Florida, March 6, 2026. President Peña visited SOUTHCOM to meet with Gen. Donovan and Department of War leaders to discuss collaborative efforts to combat narco-terrorism and strengthen the longstanding U.S.-Paraguay defense partnership. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Juan Michel SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)