Paraguayan President Santiago Peña visited U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) today and met with SOUTHCOM Commander Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan as well as other command and Department of War leaders.
Peña previously visited SOUTHCOM headquarters in May of 2024.
During meetings and briefings, discussions focused on collaborative efforts to combat Designated Terrorist Organizations in the region. The leaders also discussed continued efforts to strengthen the U.S.-Paraguay defense partnership.
Peña’s visit underscores the importance of the bilateral defense partnership and both nations’ resolve to confront the scourge of narco-terrorism in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Paraguay is a steadfast defense partner and key contributor to regional security.
The SOUTHCOM headquarters’ staff currently includes a senior Paraguayan military liaison officer who provides expertise, advice, and insights to support the bilateral defense partnership.
SOUTHCOM is one of the nation’s six geographically focused unified commands with responsibility for U.S. military operations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America, as well as security cooperation with defense and public-security forces in the region.
***** POC: U.S. Southern Command\, Office of Public Affairs |mailto:southcom.miami.sc-cc.list.cmd-public-affairs@mail.mil| 305-437-1213
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 19:11
|Story ID:
|559601
|Location:
|DORAL, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña visits SOUTHCOM, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.