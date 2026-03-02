(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Paraguayan President Santiago Peña visits SOUTHCOM

    Paraguayan President visits SOUTHCOM

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    U.S. Southern Command     

    Paraguayan President Santiago Peña visited U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) today and met with SOUTHCOM Commander Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan as well as other command and Department of War leaders.

    Peña previously visited SOUTHCOM headquarters in May of 2024.

    During meetings and briefings, discussions focused on collaborative efforts to combat Designated Terrorist Organizations in the region. The leaders also discussed continued efforts to strengthen the U.S.-Paraguay defense partnership.

    Peña’s visit underscores the importance of the bilateral defense partnership and both nations’ resolve to confront the scourge of narco-terrorism in Latin America and the Caribbean.

    Paraguay is a steadfast defense partner and key contributor to regional security.

    The SOUTHCOM headquarters’ staff currently includes a senior Paraguayan military liaison officer who provides expertise, advice, and insights to support the bilateral defense partnership.

    SOUTHCOM is one of the nation’s six geographically focused unified commands with responsibility for U.S. military operations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America, as well as security cooperation with defense and public-security forces in the region.

    ***** POC: U.S. Southern Command\, Office of Public Affairs |mailto:southcom.miami.sc-cc.list.cmd-public-affairs@mail.mil| 305-437-1213

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Paraguay
    Santiago Peña
    Republic of Paraguay (Paraguay)
    Francis Donovan

