    Paraguayan President visits SOUTHCOM [Image 1 of 5]

    Paraguayan President visits SOUTHCOM

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Spc. Juan Michel 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    Paraguayan President Santiago Peña and Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), render honors at the SOUTHCOM headquarters in Doral, Florida, March 6, 2026. President Peña visited SOUTHCOM to meet with Gen. Donovan and Department of War leaders to discuss collaborative efforts to combat narco-terrorism and strengthen the longstanding U.S.-Paraguay defense partnership. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Juan Michel SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 18:57
    Photo ID: 9553885
    VIRIN: 260306-A-VV734-2025
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Paraguayan President visits SOUTHCOM [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Juan Michel, identified by DVIDS

    SOUTHCOM
    Paraguay
    narco-terrorism
    Santiago Peña
    Francis Donovan

