IMCOM senior leaders visit Fort Hunter Liggett

Lieutenant General James M. Smith, commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, and Command Sergeant Major Corey J. Perry pose for a photo with Child and Youth Services leadership and staff during a visit to Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The visit highlighted the vital role CYS professionals play in supporting military children, Families, and overall installation readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Augusta Vargas, FHL PA)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9553559
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-LW200-7482
|Resolution:
|1128x749
|Size:
|278.81 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
