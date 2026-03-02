(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IMCOM senior leaders visit Fort Hunter Liggett [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    IMCOM senior leaders visit Fort Hunter Liggett

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Lieutenant General James M. Smith, commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, and Command Sergeant Major Corey J. Perry pose for a photo with Child and Youth Services leadership and staff during a visit to Fort Hunter Liggett, California. The visit highlighted the vital role CYS professionals play in supporting military children, Families, and overall installation readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Augusta Vargas, FHL PA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 17:04
    Photo ID: 9553559
    VIRIN: 260226-A-LW200-7482
    Resolution: 1128x749
    Size: 278.81 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM senior leaders visit Fort Hunter Liggett [Image 4 of 4], by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IMCOM senior leaders visit Fort Hunter Liggett
    IMCOM senior leaders visit Fort Hunter Liggett
    IMCOM senior leaders visit Fort Hunter Liggett
    IMCOM senior leaders visit Fort Hunter Liggett

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery