IMCOM senior leaders visit Fort Hunter Liggett

Lieutenant General James M. Smith, commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, and Command Sergeant Major Corey J. Perry meet with Fort Hunter Liggett garrison leadership and directorate representatives during a garrison shaping discussion at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Major General Windsor S. Buzza joined installation leaders, including the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Command, for the engagement focused on collaboration, priorities, and efforts supporting training readiness and installation operations. (U.S. Army photo by Augusta Vargas, FHL PA)