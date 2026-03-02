Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune holds Interservice Physicians Assistants Program graduation for class 23-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260306-N-FB730-1092 CAMP LEJEUNE. (March 6, 2026) Capt. Anja Dabelić, commander/director of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command/ Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, departs at the conclusion of the Interservice Physicians Assistants Program (IPAP) graduation at Marston Pavilion, on March 6, 2026. Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune serves as a Phase II site for Navy Medicine’s Interservice Physician Assistant Program. The program has graduated and commissioned more than 35 Navy officers since the program’s establishment in 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)