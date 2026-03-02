260306-N-FB730-1069 CAMP LEJEUNE. (March 6, 2026)Lt. j.g. Nelyavier Meletiche has his officer shoulder boards placed by his family during the Interservice Physicians Assistants Program (IPAP) graduation at Marston Pavilion on March 6, 2026. Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune serves as a Phase II site for Navy Medicine’s Interservice Physician Assistant Program. The program has graduated and commissioned more than 35 Navy officers since the program’s establishment in 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 15:00
|Photo ID:
|9553287
|VIRIN:
|260306-N-FB730-1069
|Resolution:
|3704x4049
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune holds Interservice Physicians Assistants Program graduation for class 23-3 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Service members complete physician assistant course, commission as Navy officers
