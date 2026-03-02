Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune holds Interservice Physicians Assistants Program graduation for class 23-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260306-N-FB730-1082 CAMP LEJEUNE. (March 6, 2026) Lt. j.g. Joshua White has his officer shoulder boards placed by his family during the Interservice Physicians Assistants Program (IPAP) graduation at Marston Pavilion on March 6, 2026. Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune serves as a Phase II site for Navy Medicine’s Interservice Physician Assistant Program. The program has graduated and commissioned more than 35 Navy officers since the program’s establishment in 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist second class Justin Woods)