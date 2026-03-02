USS Tripoli Conducts Group Sail during Operation Iron Fist

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), bottom, left, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Ōsumi-class tank landing ship JS Ōsumi (LST 4001), top, left, and JMSDF Hyūga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182), top, right, sail in formation alongside America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during exercise Iron Fist, March 1, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)