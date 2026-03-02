USS Tripoli Conducts Group Sail during Operation Iron Fist

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hyūga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182), bottom, sails in formation alongside America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during exercise Iron Fist, March 1, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)
