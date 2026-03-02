(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Tripoli Conducts Group Sail during Operation Iron Fist [Image 4 of 11]

    USS Tripoli Conducts Group Sail during Operation Iron Fist

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hyūga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182), bottom, sails in formation alongside America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during exercise Iron Fist, March 1, 2026. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase operational integration and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 09:11
    Photo ID: 9552241
    VIRIN: 260301-N-EU502-1994
    Resolution: 4536x3024
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Group Sail during Operation Iron Fist [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Kaleb Shultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

