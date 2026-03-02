U.S. Army Soldiers participating in the 2026 German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition. The demanding five-day event, held from February 23-27 as a highlight of the German American Friendship Day festivities, concluded with around 220 participants earning the coveted badge.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 04:02
|Photo ID:
|9552140
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-FU201-1945
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Celebration of Enduring Friendship and Competitive Spirit [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Celebration of Enduring Friendship and Competitive Spirit
No keywords found.