    A Celebration of Enduring Friendship and Competitive Spirit

    GERMANY

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Public Health Command Europe Soldier Sgt. Sebastian Ventura participating in the 2026 German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition. The demanding five-day event, held from February 23-27 as a highlight of the German American Friendship Day festivities, concluded with around 220 participants earning the coveted badge.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 04:02
    Photo ID: 9552139
    VIRIN: 260223-A-FU201-2842
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, A Celebration of Enduring Friendship and Competitive Spirit [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

