A Celebration of Enduring Friendship and Competitive Spirit

Ramstein Air Base, Germany – In a powerful display of the enduring alliance between Germany and the United States, approximately 400 U.S. service members gathered to test their military skills and physical prowess in the 2026 German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition. The demanding five-day event, held from February 23-27 as a highlight of the German American Friendship Day festivities, concluded with around 220 participants earning the coveted badge.

The competition was more than just a test of individual skill; it was a symbol of the deep partnership forged over decades between the two nations. Co-hosted by Army Public Health Command Europe and the U.S. Air Force's 86th Airlift Wing, the event brought together U.S. Army Soldiers, U.S. Airmen, and German Bundeswehr soldiers in a spirit of camaraderie.

Master Sergeant Benjamin Angel, the Senior German Officer of the German element at NATO's Allied Air Command, reflected on the event's remarkable growth.

"Initially, it was a small event between Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and one of the Bundeswehr troops stationed at Ramstein," Angel said. "We started out with a handful of people, and this year more than 300 people stepped up to earn the coveted badge. It is great seeing everyone together and being an ambassador for their country."

This sentiment was echoed by event planners, who emphasized the competition's role in fostering friendship and improving interoperability.

"What makes this event special is that participants aren’t competing against each other; they are competing against themselves," said 1st Sgt. Dana Cavazos from Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz. "Watching them push past what they thought were their limits while everyone cheers them on is an incredible sight."

The Six Pillars of Proficiency To earn the GAFPB, candidates had to prove their competence in a series of grueling events designed to test their comprehensive military readiness:

First Aid: Candidates were required to have completed a Combat Lifesaver Training (CLS) Level 1 course or an equivalent.

NBC Test: Participants had to demonstrate their ability to quickly and properly do a full set of Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) protective gear.

Basic Fitness Test: A three-part test completed within 90 minutes, including a minimum five-second flexed-arm hang, a 1000-meter sprint, and a chin-up test.

Marksmanship: Proficiency was tested with a German weapon, requiring soldiers to meet the standards of the Schützenschnur qualification through various shooting exercises.

Foot March: A timed endurance test carrying a rucksack weighing at least 15 kg (33 lbs). Distances varied for each badge level.

Swimming: A challenging 100-meter swim in full military uniform, immediately followed by the task of removing the outer uniform while treading water.

Showcasing Excellence and Determination The competition showcased the outstanding readiness of both U.S. and German troops.

Among the standout performers was Sgt. Brody Kufahl, a veterinary technician from the Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz, who earned the title of fastest swimmer with a remarkable time of 2:02 min and Sgt. 1st Class Marissa Henson, Food Inspection Noncommissioned officer in charge at Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz, the top overall female performer.

The event also highlighted stories of personal determination.

Air Force Master Sgt. Deborah Townsend decided to compete on a whim after seeing a poster for a swim class. "I signed up for the GAFPB the day before registration and made it onto the waitlist," she explained. "Based on luck, I was able to get a spot. I’ve come across the opportunity to earn the GAFPB only a few times in my career, but when I came across it in Germany, I had to try. It’s extra special earning it in our host nation."

Ultimately, the annual competition serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment to security that has defined the transatlantic alliance for decades. The demanding standards of the GAFPB ensure that those who earn it represent the peak of military preparedness, embodying the shared strength and dedication of the Allied Nations.