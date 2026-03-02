NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Rear Adm. Kilian

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) speaks to NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) staff members during an all hands call aboard Naval Support Activity, Naples, Mar. 3, 2026. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)