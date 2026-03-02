(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Rear Adm. Kilian [Image 14 of 24]

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Rear Adm. Kilian

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) (left) presents a coin to Alex Menez, during an all hands call hosted by NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), aboard Naval Support Activity, Naples, Mar. 3, 2026. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 05:07
    Photo ID: 9552124
    VIRIN: 260303-N-GN523-2021
    Resolution: 3493x2327
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    AHC
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    Naples
    coin
    Rear Admiral

