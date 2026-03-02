(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Rear Adm. Kilian [Image 19 of 24]

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Rear Adm. Kilian

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) (left) speaks to NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) staff members during an all hands call aboard Naval Support Activity, Naples, Mar. 3, 2026. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 04:45
    Photo ID: 9552129
    VIRIN: 260303-N-GN523-2038
    Resolution: 3911x2605
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Rear Adm. Kilian [Image 24 of 24], by PO2 Keyly Santizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

