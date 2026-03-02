Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Combined Forces Land Component Commanders Update Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Singaporean 1st Lt. Liew Mario, Cobra Gold 2026 battle commander and knowledge manager of Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, Singapore Guard, 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, receives a challenge coin from U.S. Army Col. Joshua Barrow, commander of the 10th Homeland Response Force and deputy commander of Cobra Gold 2026 Combined Forces Land Component Command, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong province, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marco Mayorquin)

This photo was altered for security purposes by blurring out badges.