Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Combined Forces Land Component Commanders Update Brief

U.S. Army Soldiers conduct a Combined Forces Land Component Commanders Update Brief with Thai and Singaporean service members during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong province, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marco Mayorquin)