Thai and U.S. Soldiers conduct a Combined Forces Land Component Commanders Update Brief during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Rayong Province, Thailand, March 2, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marco Mayorquin)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 01:55
|Photo ID:
|9552095
|VIRIN:
|260302-Z-LV956-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.13 MB
|Location:
|RAYONG, TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Combined Forces Land Component Commanders Update Brief [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Marco Mayorquin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.