Missouri River Monthly Update - March 2026 - Releases and Energy Generation

WATER RELEASES AND ENERGY GENERATION FOR FEBRUARY Project Average Release in 1,000 cfs Releases in 1,000 acre-feet Generation in Million kWh Fort Peck 4.9 273 42 Garrison 15.7 874 125 Oahe 15.2 841 125 Big Bend 15.2 846 48 Fort Randall 9.0 502 52 Gavins Point 12.4 691 33 Total 425
03.05.2026
03.05.2026
|9551530
|260305-A-A1408-2002
|1165x370
|74.82 KB
OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|3
|0
Dry outlook persists for Missouri River despite early spring runoff; Navigation support to begin mid-March
