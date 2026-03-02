Trilateral AOC Exchange Enhances Indo-Pacific Interoperability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Allied air operations leaders from the United States, Japan and Australia pose for a group photo in front of the Missing Man Formation at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2025. The trilateral AOC-AFFOR Exercise and Air Mobility Summit 25-2 marked the first time the 613th Air Operations Center hosted the biannual event, strengthening interoperability and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by TSgt Elizabeth Taranto)