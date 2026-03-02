Trilateral AOC Exchange Enhances Indo-Pacific Interoperability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force Group Capt. Adrian Kiely, RAAF Air Operations Control commander, speaks during AOC-AFFOR Exercise and Air Mobility Summit 25-2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2025. By integrating planning, execution and problem-solving across services, the summit advanced collective airpower effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force Photo by TSgt Elizabeth Taranto).