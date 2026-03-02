Where Commanders Turn When Decisions Carry Human Consequence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students attending a course at the Air Force Chaplain Corps College at Air University collaborate during classroom instruction at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 5, 2026. The program develops chaplains and religious affairs Airmen to support commanders through religious support, leadership advisement and care for Airmen and Guardians, reinforcing readiness and ethical decision-making across the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)