Students attending a course at the Air Force Chaplain Corps College at Air University collaborate during classroom instruction at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 5, 2026. The program develops chaplains and religious affairs Airmen to support commanders through religious support, leadership advisement and care for Airmen and Guardians, reinforcing readiness and ethical decision-making across the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9551281
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-VZ654-1004
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|13.58 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Where Commanders Turn When Decisions Carry Human Consequence [Image 2 of 2], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Where Commanders Turn When Decisions Carry Human Consequence
No keywords found.