Where Commanders Turn When Decisions Carry Human Consequence

Students attending a course at the Air Force Chaplain Corps College at Air University participate in a small-group discussion at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 5, 2026. The college prepares chaplains and religious affairs Airmen to advise commanders on matters involving ethics, morale, spiritual fitness and the well-being of service members and their families, strengthening trust and resilience across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)