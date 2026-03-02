(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Where Commanders Turn When Decisions Carry Human Consequence

    Where Commanders Turn When Decisions Carry Human Consequence

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Air University Public Affairs

    Students attending a course at the Air Force Chaplain Corps College at Air University participate in a small-group discussion at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 5, 2026. The college prepares chaplains and religious affairs Airmen to advise commanders on matters involving ethics, morale, spiritual fitness and the well-being of service members and their families, strengthening trust and resilience across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Billy Blankenship)

    This work, Where Commanders Turn When Decisions Carry Human Consequence [Image 2 of 2], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    Air University
    Air Force Chaplain Corps College

