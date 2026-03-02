U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Park Rangers and Mechanics conduct monthly maintenance testing on mechanical systems at Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, March 2, 2026. Routine testing helps ensure the dam’s critical equipment remains fully operational and mission-ready to support flood risk management and help protect downstream communities (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9551273
|VIRIN:
|260302-A-FB511-1716
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.01 MB
|Location:
|MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Routine Maintenance Testing Keeps Mount Morris Dam Mission-Ready [Image 7 of 7], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.