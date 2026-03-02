(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Routine Maintenance Testing Keeps Mount Morris Dam Mission-Ready [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Routine Maintenance Testing Keeps Mount Morris Dam Mission-Ready

    MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Park Rangers and Mechanics conduct monthly maintenance testing on mechanical systems at Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, March 2, 2026. Routine testing helps ensure the dam’s critical equipment remains fully operational and mission-ready to support flood risk management and help protect downstream communities (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 14:59
    Photo ID: 9551268
    VIRIN: 260302-A-FB511-1715
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.88 MB
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Routine Maintenance Testing Keeps Mount Morris Dam Mission-Ready [Image 7 of 7], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Routine Maintenance Testing Keeps Mount Morris Dam Mission-Ready
    Routine Maintenance Testing Keeps Mount Morris Dam Mission-Ready
    Routine Maintenance Testing Keeps Mount Morris Dam Mission-Ready
    Routine Maintenance Testing Keeps Mount Morris Dam Mission-Ready
    Routine Maintenance Testing Keeps Mount Morris Dam Mission-Ready
    Routine Maintenance Testing Keeps Mount Morris Dam Mission-Ready
    Routine Maintenance Testing Keeps Mount Morris Dam Mission-Ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flood Risk Management
    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam
    Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery