Routine Maintenance Testing Keeps Mount Morris Dam Mission-Ready

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Park Rangers and Mechanics conduct monthly maintenance testing on mechanical systems at Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, March 2, 2026. Routine testing helps ensure the dam’s critical equipment remains fully operational and mission-ready to support flood risk management and help protect downstream communities (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt).