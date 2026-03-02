(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Recruiting Fanzone [Image 5 of 26]

    Army Recruiting Fanzone

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - San Antonio

    Race attendees enjoy their time playing Playstation in the Army Recruiting Gaming Trailer, during the NASCAR Cup Series at the Circuit of the Americas Feb. 28, 2026. Army recruiters across the country are building the Army of 2040 by recruiting future Soldiers who are qualified and committed to serving our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 13:23
    Photo ID: 9550897
    VIRIN: 260228-A-TB002-1959
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 418.42 KB
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Recruiting Fanzone [Image 26 of 26], by SFC Ernest Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

