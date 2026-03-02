Army Recruiting Fanzone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Race attendees pose in the Army’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) in the Army Recruiting fan zone during the NASCAR Cup Series at the Circuit of the Americas Feb. 28, 2026. Army recruiters across the country are building the Army of 2040 by recruiting future Soldiers who are qualified and committed to serving our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson)