Army Recruiting Fitness Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army recruiters assigned to San Antonio Recruiting Battalion, assist race attendees in the Army Recruiting fitness trailer during the NASCAR Cup Series at the Circuit of the Americas Feb. 28, 2026. Army recruiters across the country are building the Army of 2040 by recruiting future Soldiers who are qualified and committed to serving our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson)