    Golf Company Pick-Up

    Golf Company Pick-Up

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Genaro Valdez-Sepulveda 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jose Hinojosa, a drill instructor with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, instructs a recruit during Pick-Up Day at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Feb. 27, 2026. Pick-Up Day signifies the first official day of training in which recruits will meet their drill instructor team for the first time, prepare their gear and squad bay, and learn about the expectations for the remainder of their time in recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Genaro I. Valdez-Sepulveda)

    VIRIN: 260227-M-OL651-1454
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Pick-Up, by Cpl Genaro Valdez-Sepulveda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training
    Golf Company
    Pick-Up
    MCRDSD
    Marines
    USMC

