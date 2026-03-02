Golf Company Pick-Up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kelly Kwantoro, a senior drill instructor with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion delivers the Senior Drill Instructor Speech to new recruits during Pick-Up Day at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Feb. 27, 2026. Pick-Up Day signifies the first official day of training in which recruits will meet their drill instructor team for the first time, prepare their gear and squad bay, and learn about the expectations for the remainder of their time in recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Genaro I. Valdez-Sepulveda)