Golf Company Pick-Up

U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion recite the Drill Instructor Creed during Pick-Up Day at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Feb. 27, 2026. Pick-Up Day signifies the first official day of training in which recruits will meet their drill instructor team for the first time, prepare their gear and squad bay, and learn about the expectations for the remainder of their time in recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Genaro I. Valdez-Sepulveda)