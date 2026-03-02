F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, taxis prior to a practice demonstration at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, Feb. 18, 2026. Before departing, Le Tourneau signals to his maintenance team, recognizing the Airmen whose work ensures the aircraft is ready for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 10:31
|Photo ID:
|9550449
|VIRIN:
|260218-F-CC148-3404
|Resolution:
|6731x4808
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
