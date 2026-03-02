(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley [Image 3 of 4]

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, taxis prior to a practice demonstration at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, Feb. 18, 2026. Before departing, Le Tourneau signals to his maintenance team, recognizing the Airmen whose work ensures the aircraft is ready for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 10:31
    Photo ID: 9550449
    VIRIN: 260218-F-CC148-3404
    Resolution: 6731x4808
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

