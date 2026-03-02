U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Guy Smith, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, performs the silent ground show during a practice demonstration at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, Feb. 18, 2026. During the silent ground show, the crew chief communicates with the pilot through a series of precise hand signals to confirm critical pre-flight checks before launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 10:31
|Photo ID:
|9550439
|VIRIN:
|260218-F-CC148-3333
|Resolution:
|3486x4880
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.