    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley [Image 2 of 4]

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Guy Smith, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, performs the silent ground show during a practice demonstration at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, Feb. 18, 2026. During the silent ground show, the crew chief communicates with the pilot through a series of precise hand signals to confirm critical pre-flight checks before launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 10:31
    Photo ID: 9550439
    VIRIN: 260218-F-CC148-3333
    Resolution: 3486x4880
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Langley Air Force Base
    F-22 Raptor
    fifth generation aircraft
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    pilot
    crew chief

