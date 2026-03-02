F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Guy Smith, a dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, performs the silent ground show during a practice demonstration at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, Feb. 18, 2026. During the silent ground show, the crew chief communicates with the pilot through a series of precise hand signals to confirm critical pre-flight checks before launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)