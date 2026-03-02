(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, performs pre-flight checks on an F-22 Raptor at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, Feb. 18, 2026. Pre-flight procedures ensure the aircraft is mission-ready and highlight the attention to detail required to operate the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 10:31
    Photo ID: 9550447
    VIRIN: 260218-F-CC148-1809
    Resolution: 6250x5000
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Raptor
    Langely
    fifth generation
    F-22 Demonstatrion Team
    fifth generation aircraft
    pilot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery