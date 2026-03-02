F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team Trains at Langley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, performs pre-flight checks on an F-22 Raptor at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, Feb. 18, 2026. Pre-flight procedures ensure the aircraft is mission-ready and highlight the attention to detail required to operate the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)